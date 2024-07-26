Business

End of tax loophole risks dimming Shein’s IPO appeal, say investors

26 July 2024 - 11:05 By Helen Reid and Kane Wu
Critics of Shein, including some lawmakers in the US and UK, argue it uses customs duty exemptions on low-value packages to undercut rivals on price and avoid customs inspections. File image.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Moves by authorities in the EU and elsewhere to end tax breaks for low-value parcels threaten Shein's profitability and risk denting the fast fashion retailer's long-term attractiveness ahead of its planned stock market debut, said investors who focus on the sector.

Shein, which sells $5 (R91) tops and $10 (R182) dresses online, confidentially filed early in June for a potential blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) in London, Reuters revealed last month.

The fast-growing, China-founded group's ability to convince investors of the soundness of its business case will determine whether it is able to match the $66bn (R1.2-trillion) valuation it achieved in a fundraising round last year.

Critics of Shein, including some lawmakers in the US and Britain, argue it uses customs duty exemptions on low-value packages to undercut rivals on price and avoid customs inspections.

The EU is discussing abolishing the duty-free limit, set at €150 (R2,970), as part of a customs reform proposed in May 2023. Above that threshold, an import duty of 17% is applied to sports trainers, for example, and of 12% to T-shirts.

“In my eyes, this is the biggest uncertainty facing this IPO at the moment,” said Adil Shah, portfolio manager at Delphi Funds, part of Storebrand in Oslo which holds shares in retailer H&M. Shah plans to assess the investment case for Shein when the company provides more information.

Shein to open pop-up store in South Africa to woo more shoppers

Shein will open its pop-up store at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg from August 2-11.
News
1 day ago

In response to Reuters' questions about investors' concerns, Shein said its success comes not from the tax exemptions but from its “on-demand business model”, which it said reduces waste and its stock of unsold products.

Shein offers a far wider selection than rivals, thanks to thousands of largely China-based suppliers which take small orders and scale up based on demand.

“We look forward to working with policymakers and industry peers to review frameworks,” Shein told Reuters with regards to the moves by several countries to close tax loopholes.

The growing debate on ending tax breaks for low-value parcels is creating regulatory uncertainty ahead of Shein's IPO.

The SA Revenue Service plans to increase duties on imported parcels of clothing worth less than R500. Low-value parcels, charged about 20% import duty and with no VAT, would be subject to a 45% duty, plus VAT of 15%.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed into law a 20% tax on international purchases of up to $50 (R913) last month.

TFG bashes its way to e-commerce success

In its 16 months of existence Bash has emerged as an e-tail powerhouse despite competition from the likes of Shein and Temu
Business Times
1 month ago

In the US and Britain, some retailers and politicians are pushing to end tax breaks on parcels worth less than $800 (R14,608) or £135 (R3,170) respectively, though there is no imminent move by authorities to do so.

Changes to import duty regimes may force Shein to either increase prices, making its offering less competitive, or cut its thin profit margin. Neither option would be favourable for the company, said Jon Hudson, portfolio manager at Premier Miton in London, which invests in ABF, the owner of fast-fashion retailer Primark.

Companies' valuations are directly linked to expectations for their future growth and profitability.

Shein has not reported any financial figures, but analysts at Bernstein in April estimated its net profit more than doubled last year to $2bn (R36.5bn) from $700m (R12.7bn), giving it a profit margin of 4.4% of sales.

Hudson said: “As long as the loopholes exist, the uncertainty will be an overhang for the stock. The market will always be a bit concerned that the tax advantage is going to be cut.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Superbalist girds itself for Shein threat

Superbalist is limiting private labels on its platform and adding more global brands to its categories as it fights for market share against ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Regulatory changes mean small e-commerce parcels will be taxed at higher rate

Clothing items bought from international e-commerce retailers and packaged in small quantities will from next month be taxed at the same rate as ...
Business Times
1 month ago

Temu must follow with stricter content rules, says European Commission

Temu entered the EU market last year and already has about 75-million average monthly active users there
Business Times
1 month ago

Amazon drops A-bomb on SA retail

It has been termed the A-bomb of e-commerce. The arrival of Amazon.co.za in South Africa on Tuesday was one of the biggest moments in the history of ...
Business Times
2 months ago
