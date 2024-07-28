Business

ANC eyes pension fund tweaks to raise capital

Drive for infrastructure investment could see new asset classes and review of offshore limit

28 July 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

As the government seeks more ways to fund infrastructure, the ANC is in favour of amending pension fund regulations to create new investment classes allowing asset managers to invest in rail, roads and energy...

