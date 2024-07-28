Business

Drive to put women in the saddle to ride growth wave in motorcycle deliveries

28 July 2024 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Nicci Scott, founder of the Commercial Transport Academy (CTA), is on an ambitious drive to have women join the male-dominated but fast-growing motorcycle food and goods delivery industry. ..

