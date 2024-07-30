Business

Grocery retailer Shoprite’s annual sales jump 12%

30 July 2024 - 10:03 By Reuters
Shoprite's total sales from continuing operations rose to R240.7bn. File photo.
Image: Ilvy Njiokiktjien

South Africa's biggest supermarket group Shoprite said on Tuesday total sales of merchandise for the full year jumped 12%, buoyed by new store openings and as most of its store brands reported double digit sales growth.

Shoprite's total sales from continuing operations rose to R240.7bn, including the hyperinflation impact in Ghana. Like-for-like sales growth for the period measured 6.3%, with the stores acquired from Walmart-owned Massmart included in like-for-like sales growth only for the second half period.

The group's core business, Supermarkets South Africa, grew sales by 12.3%, contributing 81% to group sales, with its upmarket grocery chain Checkers growing sales by 12.3%. The Checkers Sixty60 online grocery delivery business grew sales by 58.1%.

Its discount grocery brands, Shoprite and Usave, which compete with Pick n Pay's Boxer chain, reported sales growth of 10.7%.

The retailer, which also operates in nine countries across Africa, opened 292 stores during the period, including 63 new-format, adjacent-category specialist stores such as pet, baby and clothing, to a total of 3,639 stores from continuing operations, it said.

Grocery retailers are diversifying their revenue streams and aiming to capture a greater share of the retail consumer market, spanning outdoor gear to baby clothes, strollers and pet shops.

