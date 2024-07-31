Business

Woolworths flags sharp drop in profit as shoppers spend less

31 July 2024 - 09:50 By Nqobile Dludla
Woolworths said its fashion business was impacted by the weak macro environment, poor product availability due to congestion at the ports 'and increased competition from the disruptive entry of international online retailers'. File image
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images

Upmarket fashion and food retailer Woolworths says it expects to report a decline of up to 32% in full-year total headline earnings on weak sales as higher living costs continue to weigh on discretionary spend.

Woolworths said on Wednesday headline earnings per share (HEPS) for total operations are expected to fall by 27% to 32% in the 53 weeks ended June 30, from 514.7c in the year before.

Excluding Australian department store David Jones' contribution in theyear before being sold and on a comparable prior 52-week period, HEPS are seen falling by 14% to 19%.

The retailer will also book a non-cash impairment of goodwill on its Australian men's fashion brand Politix after reassessing the carrying value of the brand. This will only impact the EPS line and not HEPS.

Group turnover and concession sales for the total group decreased by 16.4%, with its South African fashion, beauty and home business delivering turnover growth of 1.4%, while the food business grew sales by 11.2%, further buoyed by the inclusion of the Absolute Pets acquisitions in the fourth quarter.

On a comparable basis and from continuing operations, group turnover grew by 6.2% and by 5.6% on a constant currency basis.

Woolworths said its fashion business was impacted by the weak macro environment, poor product availability due to congestion at the ports “and increased competition from the disruptive entry of international online retailers”.

The cold weather also arrived late in winter, delaying shopping for winter clothes.

Fast-fashion online retailers Shein and Temu have aggressively expanded worldwide, including in South Africa, as online shopping has surged after the Covid-19 pandemic. Shein has lured local shoppers with its $5 (R91) tops and $10 (R182) dresses.

In Australia and New Zealand, retail trading conditions have deteriorated further in the second half, with consumer sentiment at near-record lows and the prolonged cost of living crisis continuing to impact footfall and discretionary spend, Woolworths said.

As a result, sales at its fashion Country Road business fell by 6.8%. 

Reuters

