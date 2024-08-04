Reddy under fire from Oceans investors

Shareholders in company with ties to Vivian Reddy complain of a seven-year communications vacuum about their money

A company with ties to prominent Durban businessman Vivian Reddy that spearheaded a multibillion-rand hotel and mall development in Umhlanga, north of Durban has been accused by investors of leaving them in the dark some seven years after they poured money into the ambitious project...