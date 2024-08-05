AI: the double-edged sword revolutionising cybersecurity

The latest quarterly HP Wolf Security Threat Insights Report revealed that social engineering attacks, particularly cybercriminals targeting companies with fake overdue invoices, continue to be a large endpoint threat as organisations send and pay invoices through email attachments.

Moreover, attackers are also using redirects and living-off-the-land techniques to sneak past system defences and circumvent detection.

HP, a leader in secure PCs through its Wolf Security technologies, is equally emerging as a leading provider of hybrid work solutions in this increasingly AI-dominated era of work.

Not only has the fast-evolving hybrid work landscape demanded the reflection and introspection regarding our relationship with work, but also it’s demanding a look at how AI can be incorporated into redefining that relationship and redefining PC security within it — and employees themselves are demanding this too.

HP’s 2023 Work Relationship Index reveals that only 27% of knowledge workers have a healthy relationship with work, and 83% believe its time to redefine our relationships with work. Moreover, and importantly, in growing economies, 76% of knowledge workers believe AI can play a key role in improving their relationship with work and make their job “easier” and “more interesting” (75%).

Earlier this year, HP demonstrated its capabilities in harnessing AI both for a new era of work and for increased security.

By introducing the industry’s largest portfolio of AI PCs — including the new HP Elite PCs, the world’s most advanced business laptops for collaboration, and the Z by HP mobile work stations — HP has solidified its position as a leader in the AI PC space.

As we witness the rise in AI PCs, we’re also witnessing the rise of Large Language Models (LLMs) revolutionising endpoints as studies show their functionalities are increasingly being integrated into the cybersecurity toolbox as defence applications.

LLMs’ capabilities in enhancing cybersecurity defence applications are bolstered by their ability to break down complex natural language patterns enabling professionals to explore sources of attacks and offering prompted vulnerability fixes.

However, as HP experts caution, as devices gather even more sensitive user data through LLMs, endpoints will be a higher risk for attacks. Securing models is therefore critical to protect against attackers accessing confidential data.