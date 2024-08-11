De Lille slams government tourism funding agency
Minister says disbursement of monies to black-owned businesses in industry 'painfully slow'
11 August 2024 - 00:00
Minister of tourism Patricia De Lille has lashed out at the government agency managing a R1.2bn fund initiated to bolster black-owned tourism enterprises, saying it is “painfully slow” in disbursing monies. She has vowed to review a service-level agreement with the agency...
