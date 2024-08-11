Business

Poultry industry seeks genetic fix for bird flu

11 August 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

As bird flu sweeps the world, poultry producers are pinning their hopes on the international sharing of genetics from resistant birds as a way of building more resilient flocks. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ANALYSIS | Scientists wary of bird flu pandemic ‘unfolding in slow motion’ World
  2. Highly pathogenic H7 bird flu found on fourth poultry farm in Australia World
  3. H7 bird flu found on third poultry farm in Australia World
  4. Astral to boost chicken production Business
  5. Pandemic treaty talks to the wire and likely to miss first deadline World
  6. RCL Foods expects 30% jump in half-year profit Business

Most read

  1. NEWSMAKER | ‘Huge revolt’ will greet pensions grab Opinion
  2. Reddy under fire from Oceans investors Business
  3. SAM MKOKELI | McKenzie’s comments straight out of Trump’s fascist playbook Opinion
  4. RGS plans final Tongaat bid Business
  5. Schreiber upbeat on clearing visa backlog by end of 2024 Business

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight