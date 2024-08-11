Business

RGS plans final Tongaat bid

11 August 2024 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Mozambican group RGS will again attempt to get its hands on Tongaat Hulett after the sugarmaker’s shareholders rejected a debt-to-equity conversion proposal from winning bidder Vision Investments. RGS described the rejection as “monumental.”..

