Business

Schreiber upbeat on clearing visa backlog by end of 2024

11 August 2024 - 00:00 By GLORIA MOTSOERE

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber is optimistic the department will be able to clear a backlog of more than 300,000 visa applications by Christmas...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Skilled work visa rules finally in place Business
  2. NEWSMAKER | Skilled visa shake-up crucial for GDP growth Business
  3. Businesses welcome new work visa scheme Business
  4. Ramaphosa pledges to overhaul visa system to attract skills Politics

Most read

  1. NEWSMAKER | ‘Huge revolt’ will greet pensions grab Opinion
  2. Reddy under fire from Oceans investors Business
  3. SAM MKOKELI | McKenzie’s comments straight out of Trump’s fascist playbook Opinion
  4. RGS plans final Tongaat bid Business
  5. Schreiber upbeat on clearing visa backlog by end of 2024 Business

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight