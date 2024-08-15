ESG adoption ‘running ahead of regulation’ in both SA and Kenya

Furthermore, about 90% of companies surveyed report that the main objective of this practice is to achieve purpose-driven impact. This is, of course, good news for both South African and Kenyan communities.

Traditionally, there are four crucial levers of influence for company behaviour. From the top down, there is policy and regulation. Coming from the bottom up is market demand. And in the centre are the interconnected issues of financial materiality and investor demand.

Things are moving in the right direction. The 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer findings suggest policy and regulation are not important drivers of South African companies’ integration of ESG into business operations.

Furthermore, 60% of surveyed companies are planning to adopt new, progressive sustainability disclosure practices, specifically the International Sustainability Standards Board’s (ISSB) standards, without this being mandatory in either SA or Kenya. This suggests companies are integrating ESG without being mandated to do so.

South African and Kenyan companies report that ESG integration is crucial to the financial sustainability of their operations, with nearly one-third listing this as their main reason for adopting an ESG strategy. A similar number of companies say attracting investors is their most important driver for ESG integration.

Of course, financial performance is a crucial driver of investment, so it stands to reason that effectively integrating material ESG issues into business operations should — through the self-reported positive impact on company operations — make a company more attractive to investors.

It’s little surprise, then, that investors have been identified as the most important stakeholder with respect to ESG strategy development. Less than 20% of companies surveyed identify customers as a crucial stakeholder when it comes to ESG integration, which would seem to suggest market demand for sustainable business remains low.