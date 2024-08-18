Transnet sees ‘green shoots’ in turnaround plan
18 August 2024 - 00:00
Transnet group CEO Michelle Phillips says the entity is unfazed about customers channelling their products through ports in neighbouring Mozambique and Namibia as bulk mineral customers look for other export outlets for their products...
