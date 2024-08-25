Nersa mistake the cause of crippling power prices
Regulator's incorrect take on law responsible for huge electricity tariff increases and affordability crisis for consumers, says board member Nhlanhla Gumede
25 August 2024 - 00:03
Nhlanhla Gumede, head of electricity regulation at the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), says a mistaken interpretation of the law by the regulator has led to way above inflation electricity tariff increases and an affordability crisis for consumers...
