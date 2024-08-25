Sudan war hits MTN cable rollout
The company is investing $320m (R5.7bn) in an east-to-west infrastructure project that will ultimately link landlocked African countries with an extensive terrestrial fibreoptic network
25 August 2024 - 00:00
The MTN Group’s expansion of its fibre network took a back seat as the war in Sudan hampered the company’s cable network rollout. This could have an impact on the group's ambitious target of reaching 10-million home customers next year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.