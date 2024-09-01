Northam seeks to cut reliance on Eskom
Group says big power price hikes threaten its sustainability
01 September 2024 - 00:00
Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne has raised concerns about electricity tariffs after double-digit power price hikes in the year ended June 2024 as profits plunged on falling metal prices..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.