Public servants demand 12% wage increase for 2025/26
Consumer inflation eased to 4.6% in July, the lowest rate since July 2021
04 September 2024 - 14:16
Public sector unions representing teachers, nurses, police and prison officials have tabled a list of joint demands for wage increases at a rate more than double that of inflation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.