ESG stewardship: how engagement and proxy voting can create sustainable value in asset management

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors have evolved from being a peripheral concern to becoming central to investment strategies. This shift is not merely about compliance or ethical considerations — it reflects a fundamental change in how value is perceived and created. Stewardship is at the heart of this transformation, offering a pathway to sustainable growth that benefits investors, clients and society.

The financial imperative of ESG stewardship

Asset managers are recognising that companies with strong ESG practices are better equipped to navigate risks and seize opportunities. This has led to the integration of ESG factors into portfolio management, not as a box-ticking exercise, but as a crucial element of financial analysis.

Stewardship — where asset managers engage with companies through participating at AGMs, meetings and correspondence to improve their ESG performance — has proven to be a powerful tool in enhancing long-term returns for clients. By encouraging companies to adopt sustainable practices, asset managers can mitigate risks related to environmental degradation, social instability and governance failures. For instance, companies that proactively manage their carbon footprint are less likely to face regulatory penalties or reputational harm, which protects the value of the assets under management.