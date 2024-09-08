Business

Absa admits 'missteps', pledges improvement

Damning HSBC report says negative publicity and departure of group CEO Arrie Rautenbach showed Absa had a ‘culture and ethos problem’

08 September 2024 - 00:00
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Banking group Absa has admitted that strategic “missteps” over the past 18 months resulted in a loss of market share relative to its peers, hurting the share price and its market capitalisation.  ..

