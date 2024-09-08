Millions paid to Transnet ex-bosses
Entity does not elaborate on extra payments, citing confidentiality
08 September 2024 - 00:00
Former Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby and the former boss of its rail division, Sizakele Mzimela, have received R11.9m and R9.2m, respectively, in exit payments — despite leaving the rail and ports entity in shambles...
