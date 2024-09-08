Motus talks down Chinese car frenzy
CEO of vehicle importer suggests some brands might exit has quickly as they entered
08 September 2024 - 00:00
Chinese car brands are making spectacular inroads into the South African market, but automotive group Motus Holdings — a major importer of Korean and Japanese vehicles — says the newcomers might be a flash in the pan. ..
