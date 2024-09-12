Investing in ekasi is investing in SA’s future

SA faces a daunting reality: an unemployment rate of 33.5%*. While this crisis presents significant challenges, it also offers a unique opportunity for collective action.

Amid adversity, the resourcefulness of township communities highlights our nation's resilience and ability to rise to challenges with innovative solutions. Despite numerous limitations, the entrepreneurial spirit within these communities has driven the growth of township economies, contributing billions of rand to the national GDP.

The determination and creativity demonstrated by people in our townships, who are actively working to improve their lives and develop their communities, is truly inspiring. From the spaza shops and culturally reflective clothing brands to fruit and vegetable stalls, shisanyamas and more, each street vendor, small retailer, service provider and artisan operates a unique business that not only serves local needs, but also contributes to the growth of the township economy by creating jobs and supporting livelihoods.

To unlock this potential fully, corporations must play a pivotal role. By investing in township communities, businesses can contribute to sustainable growth and upliftment.

Sanlam's Kas’lam initiative is one of the numerous ways the company addresses the challenges facing our country. It reflects Sanlam's dedication to the growth and development of SA, focusing on one township at a time.

The Kas’lam initiative centres on four key areas: business, infrastructure, education, and safety and security. Its approach is grounded in practicality, delivering tangible solutions that directly improve lives.

For instance, a recent Kas’lam water initiative addressed a critical challenge: school absenteeism caused by water cuts and hygiene issues. To create an environment conducive to uninterrupted learning, JoJo tanks were installed at eight schools in Soweto, benefiting 12,000 learners and 320 educators. Additionally, local vendors within a 2km radius of these schools benefit from increased water access, enabling them to maintain hygiene standards while serving their customers effectively.

Sanlam is committed to a long-term effort and plans to expand the presence [of its Kas'lam initiative] to every township in SA, offering solutions that provide real value to individuals, schools, businesses and communities.

The company invites other organisations and large corporates to join it in this mission so that together we can all keep ekasi thriving.

• About the author: Feroza Joosub is executive for Strategy, Marketing and Client Experience at Sanlam Retail Mass.

This article was sponsored by Sanlam.

*Stats SA, Q2 2004.