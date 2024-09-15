Behind the scenes: How freight forwarding powers global trade
15 September 2024 - 00:00
The freight forwarding industry continues to evolve and recent global disruptions have intensified its importance in the supply chain. Today the pressure on airfreight rates remains high worldwide, and South Africa is no exception. Limited international flights to and from South Africa have caused a steep hike in airfreight rates, adding strain to already complex logistics...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.