Business

Two-pot system sparks R4.1bn cash grab

Retirement funds and Sars swamped by withdrawal applications

15 September 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

As funds fielded R4.1bn in savings pot withdrawal applications in the first week of the two-pot system, the industry warned the public against taking regular large amounts from their life savings...

