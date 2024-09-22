Court hears challenge over Transnet port tender
APMT says winning bidder ICTSI should have been disqualified
22 September 2024 - 00:00
The question of how a company’s solvency ratio is calculated could determine whether an R11bn contract awarded to a private operator to manage South Africa’s biggest container terminal — a key economic reform for President Cyril Ramaphosa — goes ahead or has to be restarted. ..
