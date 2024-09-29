Emira holds out for growth in office rentals
The fund has no plans to sell off properties as it is confident the economy will grow
29 September 2024 - 00:00
Real estate investment trust Emira Property Fund is not planning to sell its office portfolio despite high vacancy rates. It will keep these properties until it makes business sense to sell...
