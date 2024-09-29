Vukile’s malls see half-year performance improvement
There has been an increase in leasing activity, foot traffic and trading density at its township and rural shopping centres, says fund
29 September 2024 - 00:00
Real estate investment trust Vukile Property Fund has seen an improvement in the performance and activity of its malls in rural areas and townships. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.