Capitec's focus on expanding value-added services pays off

Capitec reports 36% growth in its financial results for the six months ended August 31, driving headline earnings to R6.4bn.

The nation’s leading retail bank — now with 23-million clients — says its strategic focus and continued investment in digital transformation since 2020, product diversification and client-centric solutions continue to yield impressive results, positioning it as a trailblazer in SA's financial services sector.

CEO Gerrie Fourie says Capitec’s performance reflects its transformation from a traditional bank to a multidimensional financial services provider.

“Our strong results demonstrate the strength of our diversified business model. We have continued to invest significantly since 2020, despite the tough economy, and have developed solutions that meet the needs of our clients,” he says.

“Political stability, including positive sentiment about the government of national unity, normalised inflation and reduced interest rates, promote economic confidence and sets the scene for future growth. We will continue to invest and leverage our scale to enhance our solutions and unlock value for our clients beyond banking.”

Highlights of Capitec Group's interim financial results:

Headline earnings increased by 36% to R6.4bn (August 2023: R4.7bn).

Net transaction and commission income rose 19% to R6.9bn (August 2023: R5.8bn).

Value-added services and Capitec Connect revenue grew by 79% to R2bn (August 2023: R1.1bn).

Banking app clients increased by 21% to 12.4-million (August 2023: 10.3-million).

Return on shareholder equity increased to 29% (August 2023: 24%).

Digital growth and app adoption is a platform for growth

The digital bank says its growth was driven by strong performance across multiple business segments, particularly in digital banking and transaction income.

Active banking app clients increased by 21% to 12.4-million, now 54% of the total 22.8-million clients, underscoring Capitec's success in digital transformation.