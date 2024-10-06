Newsmaker
‘Broken municipalities are crippling BBBEE’
Wiphold CEO Gloria Serobe says black women entrepreneurs face 'suffocating' challenges in rural areas
06 October 2024 - 00:00
If the government wants to improve broad-based BEE it needs to fix local government, says Gloria Serobe, co-founder and CEO of women’s investment group Wiphold. “Instead of empowering black women to be entrepreneurs and run small businesses, broken municipalities have crippled and impoverished them.” ..
