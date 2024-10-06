Business

Mid-term budget key to growth target

Government-business pact aim of 3.3% GDP growth by 2025 seen as 'highly ambitious'

06 October 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

While the second phase of the government’s partnership with business sets a high target of 3.3% growth by the end of 2025, observers say the medium-term budget will give the clearest indication of whether the goal is attainable...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. US state to partner with KwaZulu-Natal in fight against natural disasters Politics
  2. Fitch rating gives GNU cautious vote of confidence Business
  3. Borrowing costs for government are on the way down, says FirstRand Business
  4. PATRICIA DE LILLE | SA targets rapid international tourism growth Opinion
  5. SAM MKOKELI | Zille needs to keep the truth from sinking the GNU Opinion
  6. Ramaphosa defends 'Super Presidency' as centre that ensures delivery Politics

Most read

  1. Capitec's focus on expanding value-added services pays off Business
  2. NEWSMAKER | ‘Tiger Brands should face criminal charges’ Business Times
  3. Vodacom payout ‘will hurt black investors’ Business
  4. Skilled work visa rules finally in place Business
  5. Consumers stay sweet in hard times Business

Latest Videos

Is there hope for changes to the NHI Act?
Bulls coach Jake White says he is not going to manage players for the ...