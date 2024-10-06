Mid-term budget key to growth target
Government-business pact aim of 3.3% GDP growth by 2025 seen as 'highly ambitious'
06 October 2024 - 00:00
While the second phase of the government’s partnership with business sets a high target of 3.3% growth by the end of 2025, observers say the medium-term budget will give the clearest indication of whether the goal is attainable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.