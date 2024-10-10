Business

Hundreds gather to pay last respects to Indian business tycoon Ratan Tata

10 October 2024 - 13:44 By Tanvi Mehta
People pay their respects to the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata, in Mumbai, India, on October 10 2024.
People pay their respects to the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata, in Mumbai, India, on October 10 2024.
Image: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Hundreds of people, including corporate leaders, politicians and celebrities, gathered in Mumbai on Thursday to pay their last respects to one of India's most respected business tycoons, Ratan Tata, who died aged 86.

Known for his exemplary business acumen and philanthropic nature, as chair he led various companies under the Tata conglomerate for more than 20 years, which had revenue of $165bn (R2.9-trillion) in 2023-24.

Tata had been in a Mumbai hospital since Monday, but the cause of his death was not immediately made public. 

After his death, tributes poured in from around the world, underlining his popularity that transcended boundaries and generations.

“India and the world have lost a giant with a giant heart,” US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on X.

Indian tycoon Ratan Tata dies at 86

Tata was one of India's most powerful business leaders
9 hours ago

“He ... was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said.

Draped in the Indian national flag, Ratan Tata's body was kept at a cultural centre in Mumbai, and his funeral will be conducted later in the day with full state honours.

India's central bank governor Shaktikanta Das, Tata Sons chair N. Chandrasekaran and Aditya Birla group chair Kumar Mangalam Birla were among early visitors to pay their last respects to the Padma Vibhushan awardee — India's second-highest civilian honour.

A licensed pilot who would occasionally fly the company plane, Tata never married and was known for his quiet demeanour, relatively modest lifestyle and philanthropic work.

“We will remember his legacy of transformative giving to Cornell,” his alma mater Cornell University said on X, calling Tata their most generous international donor. 

Reuters

