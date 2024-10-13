Newsmaker
Gauteng turmoil ‘threat to 3% growth’
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore says government action against destabilisation of metros is critical
13 October 2024 - 00:02
Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery, deputy president of Business Unity South Africa and co-convener of the business-government partnership, says the destabilisation of Gauteng metros is a threat to the 3% economic growth the partners are targeting, and the government needs to address it “quickly”...
