Business

Carbon tax nightmare looms for auto industry

Few OEMs serving car makers even know how to measure their carbon footprint, let alone reduce it, survey finds

20 October 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

As many as four in five of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in South Africa’s automotive sector are not ready to meet the requirements of Europe’s carbon export tax, which is 15 months away from implementation...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Join the electric car wave or get left behind, Ramaphosa urges automotive sector Business
  2. Brics Plus bloc out to temper EU carbon rules Business
  3. Mining to be hard-hit by EU tariffs Business
  4. Patel defends his trade policy record Business
  5. NEWSMAKER | ‘Urgent need for new skills to match energy transition’ Business Times
  6. SA calls for review of EU carbon tax Business Times

Most read

  1. Remove VAT on protein-rich items to improve food security: Shoprite report Business
  2. Commercial vehicle sales ring alarm bells Business
  3. A fruitful enterprise – at last Business
  4. 'SA looking at e-commerce price war' as local firms fight global competition Business
  5. ICTSI to appeal Durban port interdict Business

Latest Videos

Four accused in Joslin Smith's disappearance back in Vredenburg Magistrate's ...
Viral Sensations! Biko’s Manna & Mfundo: The secret behind their unstoppable ...