Reforms and prudent policies could strengthen rand: Lesetja Kganyago
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The rand has further room to strengthen if the government pushes ahead with reforms and prudent policies, says South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Lesetja Kganyago.
The currency of Africa's most industrialised nation has been a top emerging market performer, strengthening 2.5% against the US dollar since the start of the year while most of the rand's peers have suffered losses against the greenback.
"There should be positive momentum, and that positive momentum is not going to be something only driven by the markets," Kganyago said in an interview on Thursday on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.
"It's going to be whether government continues to act with resolve and stays the path in terms of prudent policies and structural reforms going forward," he said, adding momentum for reforms would not only bolster the currency but could also support the country's bonds and stocks.
National Treasury has announced reforms in the energy, freight, water and telecommunications sectors, and has pledged to reduce spending and raise revenue as well as take further steps to lower borrowing over the medium term period.
The rand has enjoyed broad gains since the ANC was forced to forge alliances with other political parties after failing to win a parliamentary majority in the elections in May, its first such defeat since the 1994 election that marked the end of white minority rule and apartheid.
"If you restore investor or consumer confidence, it's like a free stimulus for you," Kganyago said.
Asked about efforts by policymakers to lower the inflation target from the 3% to 6% range, Kganyago said work was underway between National Treasury and the central bank on arriving at the target, and he was hopeful the process would be concluded next year.
"Where there is absolutely no disagreement on is that the target must be lower. But how far lower?" he said, adding the out-of-line target meant the country was losing competitiveness.
Reuters
