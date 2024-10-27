Newsmaker
‘A huge error is hobbling Transnet’: Jan Havenga
Failure to prepare portfolio analysis and financial model starves company of cash, says top logistics expert Jan Havenga
27 October 2024 - 00:00
Despite upbeat statements by Transnet about its turnaround, actual rehabilitation of the rail network is not happening, says South Africa's leading logistics expert, Stellenbosch University's Prof Jan Havenga...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.