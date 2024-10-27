EOH ditching tainted name as it polishes its image and results
After suffering devastating financial and reputational blows due to state capture corruption, the company now wants to get back into state tenders in a major way
27 October 2024 - 00:00
The scandal-tainted IT group EOH believes it has largely restored its reputation after being embroiled in state capture corruption and is again focusing on government contracts, aiming aims to double the revenue it derives from them. ..
