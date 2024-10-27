Business

First GNU budget faces pressure over basic income grant

27 October 2024 - 00:03
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Civil society groups are again demanding the introduction of a basic income grant, days before finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the government of national unity's first midterm budget. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. GABRIEL CROUSE | Finance minister should disclose BEE premiums Opinion & Analysis
  2. ZINGISWA LOSI | Critical partnerships needed to grow the economy Opinion
  3. BUDGET 2024 | Rand leaps after news of Godongwana’s budget speech Politics
  4. Parties slam Godongwana’s ‘bailout’ budget as an election ‘gimmick’ Politics
  5. BUDGET 2024 | Government to tap into special account to reduce debt Politics
  6. ELNA MOOLMAN | Godongwana on a tightrope with risks on every side Opinion

Most read

  1. Drop in customers at Eastern Cape eateries Business
  2. First GNU budget faces pressure over basic income grant Business
  3. IMF urges more interest rate cuts Business
  4. Brics shows signs of growing influence on world stage Business
  5. SAM MKOKELI | A national dialogue needs to preclude the pettiness of the ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Late Night With the Devil - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films
Before — Official Trailer | Apple TV+