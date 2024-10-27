Business

Salaries up as economy shows strength

27 October 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Inflationary risks such as rising geopolitical tensions and underwhelming economic data from the world’s largest economy are unlikely to unravel South Africa’s improvement in economic indicators and living costs...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Quality of life in Gauteng at all-time low: survey South Africa
  2. How one woman set up a mental health helpline for the whole of South Africa News
  3. 'We don't get any help,' local spaza shop owners complain about government's ... News
  4. LISTEN | 'We won’t tolerate lawlessness': law enforcement agencies monitor ... Politics
  5. Take a leaf from my streetwise ministers, Ramaphosa tells municipal officials Politics
  6. LUCKY MATHEBULA | ANC, beware, the opposition complex is mastering the takeover ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Drop in customers at Eastern Cape eateries Business
  2. First GNU budget faces pressure over basic income grant Business
  3. IMF urges more interest rate cuts Business
  4. Brics shows signs of growing influence on world stage Business
  5. SAM MKOKELI | A national dialogue needs to preclude the pettiness of the ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Late Night With the Devil - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films
Before — Official Trailer | Apple TV+