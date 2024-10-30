Business

WATCH LIVE | Enoch Godongwana to break down MTBPS

Finance minister to discuss key themes of mid-term budget policy statement with Edward Kieswetter, Isaah Mhlanga and Carmen Nel

30 October 2024 - 17:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will break down key points from the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) tomorrow at Think Budget hosted by Rand Merchant Bank and the Sunday Times.

Joined by SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter, RMB chief economist  Isaah Mhlanga and head of multi-asset at Terebinth Capital Carmen Nel, Godongwana is expected to discuss key themes coming out of the MTBPS.

Join us for the LIVE session from 8am to 10am on Thursday. You can also follow it on Linkedin.

