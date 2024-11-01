Paxi ups the ante with new business-to-door delivery service
Fast and reliable delivery can make all the difference in keeping your customers happy. Now you can send parcels directly to their doorsteps in just five simple steps
Paxi has long been a trusted partner for SA businesses with its reliable store-to-store parcel delivery service.
By using any of Paxi’s network of more than 2,800 Paxi Points nationwide — available in all PEP, PEP Home, PEP Cell, Shoe City and Tekkie Town stores — companies can reach their customers anywhere in the country.
Now Paxi is expanding its offering with a new business-to-door delivery service, allowing businesses to send parcels directly to their customers’ doorsteps.
This addition enhances Paxi’s ability to provide accessible, affordable and trustworthy delivery options, ensuring that businesses can meet their customers’ needs with ease and convenience, even in the most remote areas.
Simplifying logistics
To streamline logistics, Paxi allows businesses to easily upload and manage all their shipments using a single user-friendly platform, which has been designed with simplicity and scalability in mind.
Businesses can upload shipments using this platform or via integration using Shopify Plus or API. They can track parcels, organise deliveries and generate reports — all from one central dashboard.
Paxi has an impressive 98% delivery success rate — even over long and remote distances
This flexibility is crucial for businesses, enabling them to enhance their operational efficiency at every stage of the delivery process, without sacrificing quality or speed. This means businesses can focus on what they do best: selling great products.
At the core of Paxi’s success are its trusted courier partners including industry giants such as Pepkor Logistics, which is part of Pepkor’s larger internal infrastructure, RAM, CourierIT and SkyNet.
These collaborations guarantee that every parcel arrives safely and on time, contributing to Paxi’s impressive 98% delivery success rate — even over long and remote distances. For businesses, this reliability translates into trust, a crucial factor in retaining loyal customers.
How does it work?
Paxi's business-to-door service follows a straightforward five-step system that ensures an efficient experience for both businesses and customers:
- Checkout: Customer selects home delivery as their shipping option and enters their address.
- Upload: Business uploads shipment using the business platform.
- Pickup: Courier collects parcels at the business facility.
- Shipped: Parcel is shipped by the courier to the customer’s home address.
- Delivery: Customer receives parcel from the courier at their home address.
So, why choose Paxi?
In today’s bustling business world, providing fast and reliable delivery can make all the difference in keeping your customers happy. With Paxi's diverse services, including both store-to-store and business-to-door delivery, companies can easily meet a wide range of customer preferences.
Paxi’s simplified logistics, customised pricing and dedicated account management are ready to grow with your business. Elevate your delivery game today: contact Paxi at business@paxi.co.za.
