Motsepe firms face $195m suit in Tanzania
US company alleges ARM and ARC spurned graphite joint venture to join forces with Australian rival at nearby deposit
03 November 2024 - 00:05
A US-based company with mining rights in Tanzania has lodged a $195m claim against Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and African Rainbow Capital (ARC), accusing them of breaching a confidentiality agreement regarding a proposed joint venture to develop a graphite mine in the east of the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.