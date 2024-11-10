Consumer confidence inching up, survey reveals
10 November 2024 - 00:00
Consumer spending may be starting to turn the corner, with 42% of South African consumers believing they are in a better financial position compared with the same period last year. But most people are still feeling the effects of high interest rates and a sluggish economy. ..
