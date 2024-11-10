EVs seen as way to price parity with cars from China
Chinese vehicles can compete in high-level brackets, while selling at lower-level price points
10 November 2024 - 00:00
A perfect storm of inflationary pressures, slow wage growth, and a dwindling middle class, has left manufacturers of high-end vehicles in South Africa vulnerable to cheaper and improving cars from China...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.