Putting a rocket under Jet
TFG pleased at how sales are soaring at revamped stores
10 November 2024 - 00:00
TFG is forging ahead with a major revamp of the 400 Jet stores it acquired from Edcon in 2020 for R480m. The retailer spent R57m revamping 20 of them about six weeks ago, and says the facelift resulted in a 30% increase in sales at those outlets. ..
