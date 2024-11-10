Business

South Africa set to take G20 reins next month

10 November 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa and US president-elect Donald Trump could find themselves at the same table in South Africa as the country prepares to host the Group of 20 Summit next year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa congratulates Donald Trump, talks about bilateral ties Politics
  2. SA and Ukraine visa waiver on hold ‘for more consultations’ Politics
  3. Brics is for the fairies until China and India get serious, 'Mr Brics' says World
  4. First national dialogue to be held on December 16, Mashatile confirms Politics
  5. As default wave of poor nations peaks, cash shortage could take its place World
  6. South Africa to promote Africa, Global South interests during G20 presidency, ... Politics

Most read

  1. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Capitec’s hi-tech secret Opinion
  2. SAM MKOKELI | Trumpian anarchy set to be loosed upon the world Opinion
  3. South Africa set to take G20 reins next month Business
  4. South Africa faces Trump trade threat Business
  5. The urgent need to break the mafia stranglehold on construction Business

Latest Videos

Pedro Páramo | Official Trailer | Netflix
Problemista | Official Trailer HD | A24