South Africa’s revised carbon tax to be harsher but with more offsets
17 November 2024 - 00:00
South Africa’s revised carbon tax aims to balance the rival demands of climate activists and polluters by lowering tax-free allowances while letting companies make greater use of offsets, National Treasury acting head of tax and financial sector policy Chris Axelson said on Friday...
