Premier carbo-loads its bottom line

17 November 2024 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Premier Group, the maker of Blue Ribbon bread, Snowflake flour and Iwisa maize meal, is taking the Golden rice brands national as it aims to become one of the top two players in the competitive market. The company also expects India’s lifting of its ban on rice exports to result in lower prices, which will boost  its rice distribution business. ..

