Business

Standard Bank eyes solutions for looming water and waste troubles

17 November 2024 - 00:03
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Standard Bank is looking at providing its business clients with water and waste management financing, similar to its financing for renewables, as more businesses become concerned about water supply risks...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Alternative water resources need to be found, says minister Majodina Business
  2. LISTEN | SA has enough water and it is safe to drink, says minister Majodina Politics
  3. EDITORIAL | Wanted: an intelligent and manageable plan to turn the water crisis ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SA to mobilise resources to protect its unique biodiversity at COP16 News
  5. Banking on a beach holiday in Durban News
  6. Water finally returns to Joburg’s South Hills residents after two-week outage South Africa

Most read

  1. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Capitec’s hi-tech secret Opinion
  2. South Africa's ratings stuck in 'junk' despite investor optimism Business
  3. Putting a rocket under Jet Business
  4. Call for nominations for National Forensic Oversight and Ethics Board Careers
  5. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Money moves: Understanding the fundamentals of global ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley | Official Trailer | ...