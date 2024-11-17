Newsmaker

Tying fibre in inexplicable knots

Maziv chair Pieter Uys says the Competition Tribunal’s rejection of the Vodacom deal is both justice delayed and justice denied

Pieter Uys, head of strategic investments at investment holding company Remgro, says the Competition Tribunal’s rejection of a merger between its fibre business Maziv, which he chairs, and Vodacom, makes a mockery of government assurances to investors that South Africa is open for business...