Newsmaker
Tying fibre in inexplicable knots
Maziv chair Pieter Uys says the Competition Tribunal’s rejection of the Vodacom deal is both justice delayed and justice denied
17 November 2024 - 00:00
Pieter Uys, head of strategic investments at investment holding company Remgro, says the Competition Tribunal’s rejection of a merger between its fibre business Maziv, which he chairs, and Vodacom, makes a mockery of government assurances to investors that South Africa is open for business...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.