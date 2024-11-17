Business

Newsmaker

Tying fibre in inexplicable knots

Maziv chair Pieter Uys says the Competition Tribunal’s rejection of the Vodacom deal is both justice delayed and justice denied

17 November 2024 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Pieter Uys, head of strategic investments at investment holding company Remgro, says the Competition Tribunal’s rejection of a merger between its fibre business Maziv, which he chairs, and Vodacom, makes a mockery of government assurances to investors that South Africa is open for business...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Capitec’s hi-tech secret Opinion
  2. South Africa's ratings stuck in 'junk' despite investor optimism Business
  3. Putting a rocket under Jet Business
  4. Call for nominations for National Forensic Oversight and Ethics Board Careers
  5. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Money moves: Understanding the fundamentals of global ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley | Official Trailer | ...