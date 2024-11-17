Wholesale revenue decline cuts into Vodacom’s market share
Roaming agreements with rivals a major factor with the group yet to conclude a new deal with Telkom
17 November 2024 - 00:00
Vodacom is said to be losing market share in the service revenue segment, and faces pressure to improve following disappointing performance in the half year to September, dragged by pending contract renewal by one of its key wholesale customers. ..
